On Monday, January 29th, CUPE 4500's application to expand job action to include SkyTrain and WestCoast Express will be heard. Picket lines will only go up at your worksite if CUPE 4500 is successful in this application.

The Province has appointed special mediator, Vince Ready and the parties will resume work on a deal next week. CUPE 4500 has stated they "will not be escalating to any other actions until the recommendations are received on February 2, 2024."

If picket lines go up at your worksite, BC Corps of Commissionaires members picketed off the job will be entitled to receive strike pay from the BCGEU. Further details on how to qualify will be provided by picket captains.

While we hope that CUPE 4500 achieves a fair deal soon, we are taking steps now to prepare for the possibility of BC Corps members being picketed off the job.

If you encounter a picket line, do not cross! Speak to a Picket Captain and follow their directions. Picket lines hold significant importance and should be respected accordingly. Every BCGEU member is granted the right, as outlined in their collective agreements, to refuse crossing a picket line.

Your Collective Agreement contains the following:

Article 20.3 Right to Refuse to Cross Picket Lines An employee shall have the right to refuse to cross a picket line as defined in the Labour Relations Code. Failure to cross a picket line shall not be considered a violation of this agreement, nor shall it be grounds for disciplinary action, other than loss of wages for the period involved. If such a legal picket line is erected when employees covered by this agreement are at their workstations, they shall be required to remain at their workstations for the balance of their shift.

Under this language employees have a collective agreement right to respect a picket line. However, if the picket line is not up when you arrive at work, you are expected to attend work, and if the picket line is erected after attending work, you must stay at work. However, if an employee is required to leave during work hours for bona fide reasons (because they have to utilize the bathroom or a family emergency for example), such an employee would have the right to respect the picket line on return and would no longer be required to attend to their work location.

Please direct any questions to your worksite stewards.

Waheed Taiwo

Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP