We are please to announce that your new collective agreement has been ratified, with 88 per cent voting in favour. Thank you to all who took the time to attend our information session, ask questions and vote on your agreement. Year one wage increases and related retroactive pay adjustments are anticipated to be included on your May 12th paycheque, with other changes (JFMM increase, STIIP adjustments, stipends etc.) expected to follow in the two subsequent pay periods.



Once the new collective agreement has been formatted and finalized, a copy will be available online.



If you have any remaining questions, please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Chris Grieve, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Amanda Fraser, Bargaining Committee Member

John Warner, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





