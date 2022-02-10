Bargaining Committee

At the close of voting, Steve Kitcher from VCO was declared elected to the bargaining committee. Steve joins Deb Calder (NICO) and Tina Gaiardo (LMCO) who were previously acclaimed.



Next Steps

In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee and the staff representatives will begin preparing for negotiations with the employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, seeking member input via bargaining surveys, and developing bargaining proposals.



Keeping You Informed

Your bargaining committee will keep you informed throughout the pre-bargaining and bargaining periods. You can expect to receive a bulletin from your committee whenever there's anything to report, and in any event, at least once per month. If you or a co-worker are not receiving these bulletins directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we don't have a current personal email address on file. If this is you, please connect with a member of your worksite bargaining committee and have them pass your contact information to the BCGEU.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP