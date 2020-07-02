Your bargaining committee reports that members at BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA) have returned another clear strike mandate, this time voting 68.4 per cent in favour of taking strike action.

We will now seek appointment of a strike coordinating committee (SCC) to begin preparations for a work stoppage.

You can expect a further update advising of next steps once the SCC is in place.

Thank you for your continued support!

In solidarity,

Steve Kitcher, Bargaining Committee Chair

Debra Calder, Bargaining Committee Member

Brenda McIntyre, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP