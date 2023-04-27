BC Housing Management - Maintenance/Service & Administrative/Clerical Staff - Bargaining Update

Last week, we had our most recent bargaining session with the Employer, 2 days with Mtc and 2 days with Adm. Despite our best efforts to schedule dates earlier we won't be reconvening until the week of Oct 18. Once we reconvene on Oct 18, 11 days are scheduled for Adm and 14 for Mtc before Christmas.



We continue to caucus prior to Oct 18 to finalize our monetary proposals.



We've had two departures from the committees – Geoff Stedmen and Geoff Harder have been replaced by Lisa Gerstendorfer and Doreen Aquino respectively. The committees are grateful for the commitment and contributions from Geoff and Geoff. Mike Kim is now the Chair for the Adm Committee.



The pace of progress at the table has improved but continues to be slower than we'd like. Out of the proposals we tabled in May, we've now received a response from the Employer on about 2/3 of them. The tone of what we're receiving has also improved, - we've begun to receive meaningful counter proposals from the Employer.



It's still the case that we end up having the same discussions twice, once at each table. Unfortunately, this is an unavoidable result of the Employer's rights under the Labour Code to bargain with each unit separately. However, even accounting for this, it only explains about a third of the current slow progress compared to other similar Crown corporations.



Your Bargaining Team



Mike Kim, Chairperson, Adm

Lisa Julien, Member, Adm

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Adm

Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Mtc

Doreen Aquino, Member, Mtc

Jeevn Atwal, Member, Mtc

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



