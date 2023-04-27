The current Bargaining Committee Chair Geoff Stedman is beginning a parental leave in July returning in February 2024. We wish Geoff all the best for his time away from work to spend with his family.



Geoff’s absence means that we’re opening nominations for a replacement bargaining committee member to attend bargaining while Geoff is away.



Call for Nominations



Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee member. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee has one vacancy, as follows:



• One bargaining committee member.



If there is more than one nominee for the vacancy, then voting will occur.



A nomination form is here. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.



Nominations close on Monday, July 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Tuesday, July 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:





BCGEU

Attn. Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3