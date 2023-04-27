The current Bargaining Committee Chair Geoff Stedman is beginning a parental leave in July returning in February 2024. We wish Geoff all the best for his time away from work to spend with his family.
Geoff’s absence means that we’re opening nominations for a replacement bargaining committee member to attend bargaining while Geoff is away.
Call for Nominations
Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee member. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.
The bargaining committee has one vacancy, as follows:
• One bargaining committee member.
If there is more than one nominee for the vacancy, then voting will occur.
A nomination form is here. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.
Nominations close on Monday, July 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.
Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Tuesday, July 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).
Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:
Attn. Negotiations Department
4911 Canada Way
Burnaby BC V5G 3W3
Duties of Committee Members
All committee members are expected to:
• Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining
• Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities
• Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite
• Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer
• Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining
• Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process
• Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals
• Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining
No prior negotiations experience is required and training will be provided.
Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.
Important Deadlines
Members are reminded that:
• The deadline to submit nominations is: Monday, July 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM; and
• The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM.
Nominees may contact Staff Representative Brent Camilleri for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674 or by email [email protected].
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Team
Geoff Stedman, Chairperson, Admin
Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Maintenance
Lisa Julien, Member, Admin
Mike Kim, Member, Admin
Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance
Jeevn Atwal, Member, Maintenance
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
