Your current collective agreement expires on 31 Mar 2022. A new bargaining committee is therefore required to represent members for negotiating the renewal collective agreement.

When nominations were opened in the fall, no nominations were received. Nominations are now re-opened for a period of 2 weeks.



Call for Nominations

Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to negotiate renewal of the collective agreement with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee has three positions, as follows:

One bargaining committee chair; and Two bargaining committee members.

If there is more than one nominee for chair or two for committee member, then voting will occur.



Those members who are interested in the bargaining committee chair position and in being a member of the bargaining committee (if not elected chair) should complete two nomination forms – one form for the bargaining committee chair position and one form for a bargaining committee member position. A nomination form is attached. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.

Nominations close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.

Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).

Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:

BCGEU

Attn. Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3



Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



No prior negotiations experience is required and training will be provided.



Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Important Deadlines

Members are reminded that: