Your current collective agreement expires on 31 Mar 2022. A new bargaining committee is therefore required to represent members for negotiating the renewal collective agreement.
When nominations were opened in the fall, no nominations were received. Nominations are now re-opened for a period of 2 weeks.
Call for Nominations
Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to negotiate renewal of the collective agreement with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.
The bargaining committee has three positions, as follows:
If there is more than one nominee for chair or two for committee member, then voting will occur.
Those members who are interested in the bargaining committee chair position and in being a member of the bargaining committee (if not elected chair) should complete two nomination forms – one form for the bargaining committee chair position and one form for a bargaining committee member position. A nomination form is attached. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.
Nominations close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.
Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).
Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:
BCGEU
Attn. Negotiations Department
4911 Canada Way
Burnaby BC V5G 3W3
Duties of Committee Members and Chair
All committee members are expected to:
The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.
No prior negotiations experience is required and training will be provided.
Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.
Important Deadlines
Members are reminded that:
Nominees may contact Staff Representative Brent Camilleri for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674 or by email [email protected].
In solidarity,
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative, Negotiations
