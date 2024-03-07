Wow! In a great show of solidarity, almost 400 of you joined the BCGEU town hall on Tuesday for a big negotiations update. Attendees posed great questions to your bargaining committees and brought a lot of passion to the event. Our union will be sending an updated bargaining FAQ soon to reflect what we discussed at the town hall.

For those of you with unanswered questions from the town hall Q&A window, if your answer isn't in the updated digital FAQ, you'll hear from us shortly. A quick reminder that if you were participating anonymously and have an unanswered question in the Q&A, you have to reach out to us as we can't get in touch with you.

Keep up the momentum and stay engaged in our union to show the employer how serious you are about securing a fair deal! Our voices are louder together.

Want to join the contract action team or become a worksite activist and get more involved in our union? Contact us! You can email your BCGEU negotiator Brent at [email protected].

Your Bargaining Team

Mike Kim, Chairperson, Adm

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Mtc

Lisa Julien, Member, Adm

Geoff Harder, Member, Mtc

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member,

Adm Doreen Aquino, Member, Mtc

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP