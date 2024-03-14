We were surprised to learn that many of you didn't receive this bulletin which we thought was sent to everyone on March 7, two days after the town hall. There was an error in pulling the email addresses and we're sorry that this is just getting to many of you now. The FAQ amendments noted below aren't complete yet but will be soon. The rest of the information remains accurate. We'll be sending updates to you more frequently going forward to keep you informed.



We'll be bargaining next week Mon - Wed (March 18 – 20) at Home Office and will be in the Third Floor Lunchroom over the lunch hour. We welcome any and all of you to see us there and continue the conversations.



Wow! In a great show of solidarity, almost 400 of you joined the BCGEU town hall on Tuesday for a big negotiations update. Attendees posed great questions to your bargaining committees and brought a lot of passion to the event. Our union will be sending an updated bargaining FAQ soon to reflect what we discussed at the town hall.



For those of you with unanswered questions from the town hall Q&A window, if your answer isn't in the updated digital FAQ, you'll hear from us shortly. A quick reminder that if you were participating anonymously and have an unanswered question in the Q&A, you have to reach out to us as we can't get in touch with you.



Keep up the momentum and stay engaged in our union to show the employer how serious you are about securing a fair deal! Our voices are louder together.



Want to join the contract action team or become a worksite activist and get more involved in our union? Contact us! You can email your BCGEU negotiator Brent at [email protected].



Your Bargaining Team



Mike Kim, Chairperson, Adm Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Mtc

Lisa Julien, Member, Adm Geoff Harder, Member, Mtc

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Adm Doreen Aquino, Member, Mtc

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



