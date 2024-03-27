During and after the town hall of March 7 many of you have reached out to us to express your frustration with the pace of bargaining. We heard you, are hearing you and couldn't agree more.



We tabled monetary for Admin on Jan 4 and for Maintenance on Feb 27. We have yet to receive a response on any of the substantial items. We've told the Employer that we expect a complete response on all outstanding proposals before April 16.



As you know there is an action in process already. We're not able to update you on that today but rest assured that work has been happening on that since the town hall. There are additional actions planned for roll out over the coming weeks. We continue to mobilize and explore all available options to get the agreement you deserve.



It is critical for us to be able to contact you. Update your contact information on your BCGEU Member Portal account. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here:

https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup



If you haven't yet checked out the FAQ you can find it at https://www.bcgeu.ca/bchousing



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Team



Mike Kim, Chairperson, Adm

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Mtc

Lisa Julien, Member, Adm

Geoff Harder, Member, Mtc

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Adm

Doreen Aquino, Member, Mtc

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative



