We have scheduled a town hall zoom meeting for all BCGEU members working at BCHMC. At the meeting we'll be sharing information and answering your questions about bargaining. Details will include the LRB complaints, bargaining process and timing, bargaining priorities as expressed in the surveys and answering any questions you have.

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm

Where: Zoom – meeting link in email to members

If you have questions before the meeting, please reach out to any of your Bargaining Team.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team

Geoff Stedman, Chairperson,

Admin Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Maintenance

Lisa Julien, Member, Admin

Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance

Mike Kim, Member, Admin

Jeevn Atwal, Member, Maintenance

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP