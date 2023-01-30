We have scheduled a town hall zoom meeting for all BCGEU members working at BCHMC. At the meeting we'll be sharing information and answering your questions about bargaining. Details will include the LRB complaints, bargaining process and timing, bargaining priorities as expressed in the surveys and answering any questions you have.
Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
Time: 5:00pm – 6:00pm
Where: Zoom – meeting link in email to members
If you have questions before the meeting, please reach out to any of your Bargaining Team.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Team
Geoff Stedman, Chairperson,
Admin Ludwig Steegmaier, Chairperson, Maintenance
Lisa Julien, Member, Admin
Geoff Harder, Member, Maintenance
Mike Kim, Member, Admin
Jeevn Atwal, Member, Maintenance
Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.