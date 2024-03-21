We've now updated the FAQ with answers to questions from the town hall meeting of March 7. You can find the FAQ at https://www.bcgeu.ca/bchousing and find the "additions" section by scrolling down.



A small housekeeping item – the last bulletin was incorrectly numbered as "#17" and it should be "#14". The online version is being corrected.



It is critical for us to be able to contact you. As we noted in the town hall on March 7, we're going to be reaching out more often on more important issues. Update your contact information on your BCGEU Member Portal account. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup



As we've seen from past efforts, when we stand together, we achieve significant victories.



In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Team



Mike Kim, Chairperson, Adm

Lisa Julien, Member, Adm

Lisa Gerstendorfer, Member, Adm

Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative

Jeevn Atwal, Chairperson, Mtc

Geoff Harder, Member, Mtc

Doreen Aquino, Member, Mtc





