Your current collective agreement expires on 31 Mar 2022. A new bargaining committee is therefore required to represent members for negotiating the renewal collective agreement.



Call for Nominations



Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee to negotiate renewal of the collective agreement with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee has three positions, as follows:

One bargaining committee chair; and

Two bargaining committee members.

If there is more than one nominee for chair or two for committee member, then voting will occur.



Those members who are interested in the bargaining committee chair position and in being a member of the bargaining committee (if not elected chair) should complete two nomination forms – one form for the bargaining committee chair position and one form for a bargaining committee member position. A nomination form is attached. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.



Nominations close on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.



Nominees may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information (8 ½" x 11", black and white, single-sided) that will be distributed to members with ballots and posted on the BCGEU website if voting is required. The deadline for submitting candidate information is Monday, October 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Candidate information sheets will be sent out as submitted (except that sheets submitted in colour will be distributed in black and white).



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:



BCGEU

Attn. Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3



Duties of Committee Members and Chair



All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



No prior negotiations experience is required and training will be provided.



Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.



Important Deadlines



Members are reminded that:

The deadline to submit nominations is: Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM; and

The deadline for nominees to submit a page of candidate information is: Monday, October 25, 2021 at 5:00 PM.

Nominees may contact Staff Representative Brent Camilleri for additional information on candidate rights and responsibilities, by phone at 604-291-9611 or toll-free 1-800-663-1674 or by email [email protected].



In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



