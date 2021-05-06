Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. BCGEU News
  2. BC NDP Caucus - Stewards and OSH Representatives - BCGEU

BC NDP Caucus - Stewards and OSH Representatives - BCGEU

Published on May 06, 2021

The Union is pleased to advise you that the following members have been acclaimed as Health and Safety Representatives and Shop Stewards for the BC NDP Caucus:


Health and Safety              Email Address
Cassidy Crowe                    [email protected]
    
Steward                             Email Address
Caelen Cook                       [email protected]
Cailin Tyrrell                       [email protected]
Devon Leathwood               [email protected]

Please contact the above members if you have any questions.They join Chelsea Williams and Kaylee Szakacs as stewards and Quinn MacTavish as the Health and Safety Representative.

 

In Solidarity,

Steve Kitcher, 701 Chairperson
Andrea Mears, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

UWU/MoveUP