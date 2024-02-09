We are pleased to announce that after two very productive days of bargaining with the employer February 7-8, 2024, we have reached a tentative agreement.



Details of the tentative agreement, information meetings, and ratification vote details will follow in the coming days. As a committee we are unanimously recommending ratification.



As a committee we want to thank the membership for their patience and support through this process and the tentative agreement was only possible because of your solidarity.



Karen Cooling (Bargaining Committee Chair)

Kyle Kattler (Bargaining Committee Member)

Tyler Petersen (Bargaining Committee Member)

Richard Tones (BCGEU Director of Negotiations)



UWU/MoveUP