BC NDP MLAs (Constituency Assistants) Bargaining Update - BCGEU

Your Bargaining Committee has been meeting regularly in caucus over the past few months to prepare for negotiating a renewal agreement with the employer. We have reviewed your surveys, researched other agreements across the country and discussed each article in our current collective agreement to see if there are areas for improvement. We have also reached out to many of you for further information and appreciated your input.
Unfortunately, we have been unable to schedule bargaining dates over the summer months because the Legislature is sitting full-time through mid-August and the Employer's Bargaining Committee have been attending for the entire session. Our first meeting with the Employer is scheduled for September 2nd for the initial exchange of proposals. Additional dates are scheduled following. Stay tuned for updates!
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member
Jessica Lar-Son, Bargaining Committee member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
