Your Strike Coordination Committee held their inaugural meeting last night and confirmed the Bargaining Committee's recommendations of the following:

The Union served 72 hours' strike notice to the LRB and the Employer this morning;

The LRB mediator acknowledged receipt and officially checked out;

The 72 hours' expires Sunday morning

Job action will commence on Monday, August 9th, with Work to Rule and an Overtime ban.



Further information will be provided tomorrow, so please stayed tuned for the important details.



To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form. Once your information is updated, we will be able to communicate with you via various platforms, including Hustle and email. The Union will continue to send out bargaining updates via personal email.



Please feel free to contact any member of the Bargaining Committee



In solidarity,



Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member

Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations



