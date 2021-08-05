Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Jun 28):
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Click here to read more.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20):
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
Your Strike Coordination Committee held their inaugural meeting last night and confirmed the Bargaining Committee's recommendations of the following:
The Union served 72 hours' strike notice to the LRB and the Employer this morning;
The LRB mediator acknowledged receipt and officially checked out;
The 72 hours' expires Sunday morning
Job action will commence on Monday, August 9th, with Work to Rule and an Overtime ban.
Further information will be provided tomorrow, so please stayed tuned for the important details.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form. Once your information is updated, we will be able to communicate with you via various platforms, including Hustle and email. The Union will continue to send out bargaining updates via personal email.
Please feel free to contact any member of the Bargaining Committee
In solidarity,
Andrea McDonald, Bargaining Committee Chairperson Preet Sangha, Bargaining Committee member Deanna Fasciani, Bargaining Committee member Linsay Buss, Staff Representative – Negotiations