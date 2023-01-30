To: All BCGEU Members at Oil & Gas Commission

Re: Bargaining Update #2





Your 2022/2023 Bargaining Committee just completed our second session of collective agreement bargaining. We sat down with the Employer in Victoria on February 14th and 15th to continue negotiations. We had intended to discuss monetary proposals at this session but official Ministerial sign-off of the PSEA mandate has still not been issued to the Employer. Without that direction, we were unable to table and discuss our proposals. While this continued delay is frustrating, we did have positive discussions on collective agreement language regarding other outstanding non‑monetary proposals.



We plan to meet the Employer again on March 14-16, assuming the Employer has received their mandate approval by those dates. Another update will be provided to you following our next session.



Please feel free to reach out to your Bargaining Committee Members if you have any additional suggestions or feedback as we continue to work to support improvements to our collective agreement!



To help ensure you receive a copy of future bargaining updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU or update any of your existing contact information at https://members.bcgeu.ca/login.



In solidarity,



Chris Grieve, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Amanda Fraser, Bargaining Committee Member

John Warner, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP