Published on February 10, 2021

Thanks to everyone who attended the meeting on Tuesday, February 2 for information about your role as OHS member representative within BC Parks. We appreciated the opportunity to touch base and answer your questions. 

As promised, this email contains materials from the meeting as well as some important contact information for your use:

Meeting materials:

- Meeting presentation
- BCGEU Member Guide

Important contact information:

You may also wish to review the BC Parks Worker OHS Reps Frequently Asked Questions in this email from January 28, 2021.

Once again, we thank you for your willingness to step up as a BCGEU OHS rep. We are committed to supporting you in this role.

In solidarity,

Rob Davis, BCGEU Component 20 Vice President
Megan Scott, BCGEU Occupational Health and Safety Officer



