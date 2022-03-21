The bargaining committee would like to provide an update on the status of the new collective agreement. The Union completed its proofing of the document and are waiting for the Employer to finalize theirs. We have asked the Employer to complete their proofing by the end of April so that the document can be processed through formalized formatting and printing. In the interim, the ratification document is the document you should refer to if you want to look into your entitlements or rights under your newly ratified collective agreement.

Feel free to reach out to the worksite stewards, bargaining committee or OH&S representatives if you have questions or want to advance concerns.

Recently, the Union conducted two meetings focused on issues brought forward by the membership. We would like to hold more regular meetings and seek your input on agenda items or relevant topics. We will also begin scheduling labour management meetings and this is where we can address worksite specific issues that you want addressed. Please advance those issues to the appropriate worksite representatives. If it is a health and safety concern, reach out to OH&S. If it is a general "BC Place" wide issue, you can outreach to the BC Place Worksite Representative, Pam Black. If it is a matter concerning the terms and conditions outlined in the CA, then you can reach out to a steward. If the matter is something you want addressed at Labour Management (we will begin monthly meetings soon), then you can reach out to either a steward or the bargaining committee. There are many ways to advance your concerns and to work towards making the worksite a better place to work.

In solidarity,

Your bargaining committee



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP