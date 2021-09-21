A tentative deal has been reached for BC Place Stadium. The next step is to setup ratification meetings and preparing a comprehensive ratification document so that you can read and review the changes before you are asked to vote. More details to follow in the following week.

The highlights of the deal include:

Three-year agreement (June 2020 to May 31, 2023). The current collective agreement expired May 31, 2020;

2% increase for 2020 for event and full time employee;

2% increase for 2021 for employees and 5.5% for some event time employee classifications;

2% increase for 2022 for event and full time employees;

Increase in: meal allowance from $11.50 to $14.50; doctors note reimbursement from $10 to $25; boot allowance for full time and part time employees; eye glasses from $100 to $250; shift premium and inclusion of part time and event time employees in the entitlement;

Improved language for: banking overtime (from 40 to 80 hours); schedule flexibility in recognition of service seniority; Health and Safety Committee language; harassment language and complaint procedure language; pregnancy/parental leave language; language on waiting period top up for maternity/paternal benefits;

New language on: compassionate care leave; job classification and evaluation; the grievance procedure; event time employee provisions; recanvassing of part time and event time employees before contracting out; New LOU on prescheduled arbitrator hearings; New LOU on Mental Health; New MOU on Scheduling for event time employees; New Language on training; New language on workplace violence and prevention; New language on leave respecting the disappearance of a child, leave respecting the death of a child; compassionate care leave; Revise list of mediators and arbitrators; New article specific to Event Time Employees;

Revised language on: trail scheduling plan for Event time employees to move from pre-season scheduling to a 30 day process; vacation entitlement; expedited arbitration; revised list of classifications; block booking for building security control room; job classifications.

Renewal of incentive program for event time employees with an increase of $3,000 from previous years;

misc. housekeeping;

The bargaining committee is recommending that the membership vote YES. There will be retroactive payments for all hours worked back to June 1, 2020 on the hourly wage rates. The new hourly wage rates will be in effect once this deal is ratified by the membership.

In solidarity,

Dave MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Chair, Journeyperson Classification Group

Tricia Dong, Hosts and First Aid Classification Group

Nigel Keenan, Technicians and Housekeeping Classification Group

Gordon Sonier, Building Security and Event Security Classification Group

Kim Howse, Staff Representative – BCGEU Negotiator



