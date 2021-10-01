As you have heard, on September 18, 2021, a tentative deal has been reached for BC Place Stadium. The Bargaining committee is excited to share the many improvements for the full time and event-time employees. We put a priority on making improvements to the Collective Agreement that would address concerns that affect you.

Your bargaining committee wants to meet with you and walk through the changes to the Collective Agreement and answer your questions before you cast your vote. A comprehensive ratification document that will outline all the changes will be made available this week and we will send it out via email in advance of the ratification meetings. We need to stay connected with you and therefore we ask that you ensure your contact information includes your current email address. Please update your member information at www.bcgeu.ca/updates so that we can keep you informed and ready to cast your vote on the new 3-year deal.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are going to have to do things a little differently and we are working as quickly as we can to make the necessary arrangement to make sure we are all safe. We will be communicating the details of the ratification meeting and voting instructions soon.

In solidarity,

Dave MacDonald, Bargaining Committee Chair, Journeyperson Classification Group

Tricia Dong, Hosts and First Aid Classification Group

Nigel Keenan, Technicians and Housekeeping Classification Group

Gordon Sonier, Building Security and Event Security Classification Group

Kim Howse, Staff Representative – BCGEU Negotiator



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP