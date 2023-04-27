Nominations are now open for 5 (five) steward positions at your worksite and will close at 5:00pm on Thursday, August 17, 2023.



Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.



Some of the roles of stewards are:

Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

Supporting co-workers in meeting with management.

Listening to co-workers about their issues.

Acting as liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.

Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the Union.

Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.

Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

Feel free to visit the Union's website for more information at:



https://www.bcgeu.ca/steward_resources



The Union provides training for stewards to learn their new role.



Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area office via fax, email or in person by 5:00pm on Thursday, August 17, 2023.



Here is a list of current Shop Stewards at your worksite:

Dave MacDonald – Trades Crew Lead

Mark Hillicke – Control Room

Tony Nadem – Trades Crew Lead

Hugh Gunn – Environmental Services

Nigel Keenan – Conversion Specialist

William Fee – Event Security

Bruce Cornell – Conversion Specialist

Tricia Dong – Event First Aid



Shop stewards receive specialized training from your Union and are available to answer questions about your collective agreement. You have the right to choose the shop steward who represents you. You have the right to have a shop steward at any meeting that could lead to disciplinary action. This includes fact-finding meetings.



Exercise your rights and bring a steward!



In solidarity





Sarah Fawns

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download steward nomination form here









UWU/MoveUP