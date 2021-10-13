We have learned that your employer, the BC Family Maintenance Agency (BCFMA), will be implementing a requirement for all BCFMA employees to provide proof of vaccination via the BC Vaccine Passport by November 22, 2021.



The employer has provided some information and details about the process for accommodations and exemptions as well as consequences for workers who remain unvaccinated by the November 22 deadline. See the BCFMA’s Proof of Vaccination FAQ document, which indicates it will be updated and expanded as details of the policy are finalized.



According to the employer’s communication, here is the bottom line for BCGEU members working at BCFMA:



Refusing to comply with the proof of vaccination policy by November 22 may lead to employment consequences, however those details have not yet been confirmed. Further details about consequences to workers who are not fully vaccinated by November 22 and who do not have legitimate grounds for an accommodation will be released by November 1.

“Legitimate grounds” for an accommodation will be based on BCCDC guidelines for vaccine exemption, specifically for having an adverse reaction to the first shot or being allergic to the ingredients resulting in anaphylaxis. Employees who meet the BCCDC guidelines are required to connect with their manager. Personal preference is not considered legitimate grounds for an accommodation.

Proof of vaccination must be provided by showing your manager your B.C. Vaccine Card. Any employee found to have in any way falsified or misrepresented their vaccination level will be subject to disciplinary action. Further details about this process will be released by November 1.



We will distribute additional information as soon as we receive it. Until then, it is critical for members to understand that, to meet the November 22 deadline for full vaccination, members must have their first dose before November 8.



Our union encourages all members who do not currently have a first dose to get vaccinated before Monday, November 8 to avoid any potential disruption to income or employment on Monday, November 22.



For further advice, please refer to the BCGEU Advocacy Department’s Vaccine Mandate FAQ.



If you have questions about vaccine mandates in your workplace, please reach out to your steward or local chair immediately.



In solidarity,



Steven Kitcher, Component 7 First Vice-Chairperson

Cindy Battersby, Component 7 Vice President





Download PDF of notice here