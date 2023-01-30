Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. BCGEU 803 RainCity Stewards & OHS Reps - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

BCGEU 803 RainCity Stewards & OHS Reps - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 30, 2023

Representatives to the Joint Labour-Management (JLM) Committee

We would like to introduce your representatives to the Joint Labour-Management (JLM) Committee – Doug Hetherington and John Tolentino.

The first meeting this year is scheduled for February 9, 2023.

If you would like any concerns discussed at the JLM meeting, please advise Doug ([email protected]) and John ([email protected]) before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
 
In solidarity,
Jason Singh
 
Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP