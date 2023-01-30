Representatives to the Joint Labour-Management (JLM) Committee



We would like to introduce your representatives to the Joint Labour-Management (JLM) Committee – Doug Hetherington and John Tolentino.



The first meeting this year is scheduled for February 9, 2023.



If you would like any concerns discussed at the JLM meeting, please advise Doug ([email protected]) and John ([email protected]) before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.



In solidarity,

Jason Singh



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP