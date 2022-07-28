BCGEU accepts government offer to return to the bargaining table



(BURNABY, B.C.) Late last night the Public Service Agency (PSA) invited the BCGEU's Public Service Bargaining Committee back to the table to resume talks. The bargaining committee has accepted that invitation. Bargaining is expected to resume soon, but logistics are still being confirmed.



This is a significant development, and it is the direct result of the pressure BCGEU members have applied, which includes the current job action and shows solidarity from BCGEU members and allies.



In order to maintain that pressure, the union's current job action will remain in effect until further notice.



The parties have agreed to a media and member communications blackout so no further comment will be made.



For more information contact: BCGEU Communications, [email protected]











UWU/MoveUP