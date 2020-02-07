- The BCGEU and NTT Data jointly applied to the LRB for a successorship certification.
- Part of that process results in ISM posting the application at the worksite for a defined period.
- The BCGEU is also posting it on our website and sending it to members who we have home email addresses for.
- All of the parties (ISM, BCGEU and NTT Data) then have an opportunity to make submissions to the LRB in response to the application.
- In this case, all parties will be submitting they support the application.
- BCGEU has already made this positive submission.
- Once this process is completed and the certification between BCGEU and NTT Data is in place, the BCGEU will send a formal notice to BCGEU members working at ISM.
In solidarity,
Lori Strom
BCGEU Staff Representative
Download PDF of Labour Relations Board notice here
