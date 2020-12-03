A report released this morning by B.C.'s Representative for Children & Youth has identified gaps in support arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of British Columbians, who rely on these supports have identified problems accessing vital treatments, therapies, respite and specialized recreational activities. We've long been asking the government to broaden the scope of its assistance to families.



According to the report, "many families of children and youth with special needs aren't able to access any supports, because their children's needs or diagnoses do not meet CYSN eligibility criteria. The criteria excludes children and youth with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and complex behavioral needs."



Of the recommendations, we support moves to:

Rapidly develop and roll out a family-engaged, plain-language communication strategy in the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD), modelled on the family-engaged model used by Community Living BC throughout the pandemic.

Review the virtual service provision of child development services to CYSN families during the pandemic's first wave to identify promising practices and weak points for improvement.

Streamline approval processes for all CYSN funding streams and emergency benefits, with an objective of reducing paperwork for families and confirming that all approval processes are viable even during the mass disruption of a pandemic.

Our union is using this opportunity to call for better communications with MCFD and for more attention to be paid to caseloads. We've tried to engage the ministry to address the shortcomings that cause workers to leave their jobs or suffer from burnout.



The MCFD was to have had a comprehensive plan in place by fall 2019, and to have sought necessary funding by April 2020. This has not happened. To date, a draft framework has been produced with no specific action plan and no evidence of new funding on the horizon.



The mandate letter given to MCFD minister Mitzi Dean calls for the ministry to improve support for families of children with special needs, ensuring that the new Child and Youth with Special Needs framework is designed to serve the needs of a broad range of families.



Our union is looking forward to having conversations with the ministry and offering the perspective of front-line workers on the implementation of this framework.



In solidarity,





Judy Fox-McGuire, vice-president, Component 6





UWU/MoveUP