Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Nov. 8):
As of Monday November 9, 2020, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Headquarter offices will be closed in response to the recent orders from the Provincial Health Officer.
BCGEU calls on BC Public Service Agency to protect employees with stronger mask and renewed remote work policies - BCGEU
Published on November 08, 2020
BURNABY, Coast Salish Territories – With new cases of COVID-19 increasing across the province and surging in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) has called on the BC Public Service Agency to take immediate action to protect employees in their workplaces.
In a conversation with Don Wright, Head of Public Service Agency (PSA), BCGEU president Stephanie Smith urged the province's largest employer to adopt new workplace safety policies including: making masks mandatory in communal workplace spaces province-wide and supporting remote work for non-essential workers in the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions.
"The PSA has an opportunity to set a positive example of COVID safety in the workplace that all employers in the province could follow," said Stephanie Smith, President of the BCGEU. "I'm pleased they are taking a safer approach to remote work but I believe they could and should show stronger leadership by implementing a mandatory mask policy in their workplaces."
In order to ensure that adequate protections are undertaken for members across various industries, BCGEU Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) officers monitor research on workplace transmission of the virus and works with member OHS committees to ensure that current best practices are followed. As the latest provincial briefings indicate that enclosed communal workspaces have been linked to COVID-19 infections in the province, BCGEU OHS officers recommended the policies laid out in the letter to Wright.
"It is now widely recognized that airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 can occur under certain conditions," stated a memo included in the letter to Deputy Minister Wright. "In light of these developments, and in keeping with the precautionary principle, the government must immediately review and strengthen measures to minimize exposure to the virus among workers in the BC Public Service."
The BCGEU is one of the largest, most diverse and fastest growing unions in B.C. with more than 80,000 members working in almost every community and economic sector in the province.