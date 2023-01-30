March 29, 2023

BCGEU community social services workers ratify three-year deal

BURNABY – The Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) announced today that the 19,000 members of the community social services bargaining unit employed by the Community Social Services Employer's Association (CSSEA) voted 95 per cent to accept the tentative agreement. The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is CSSBA's lead union representing over 13,000 members. The agreement was negotiated with eight other unions who represent members in the agreement: CUPE, HEU, HSA, CSWU Local 1611, CLAC, USW 1-417, UFCW and BCNU.

The tentative deal was reached on February 6th, 2023, after one year of negotiations. The new agreement is retroactive from April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2025 and includes:

Low-wage redress* increases, retroactive for all employees (past and present) to April 1, 2022

Wage increases follow the GWI of the public sector agreements

100% paid sick leave, effective April 1, 2024

Improvements to health and welfare benefits, leave provisions, safety and health, layoff and recall, bullying and harassment language.

* Low-wage redress (LWR) refers to funds that are meant to help reduce long-term inequalities in compensation in both community social services and health care sectors.

"This agreement reflects our members' priorities, and the gains made are significant: 100% sick pay, a fair and equitable compensation package, meaningful recognition and reconciliation for Indigenous workers, supports for psychologically safer and healthier workplaces and more," said BCGEU President Stephanie Smith. "This round of bargaining was one of the longest in the history of this sector, and I am proud our bargaining team for what they've achieved for our members."

Community social services workers work in every community in B.C., providing services such as supporting Indigenous families; supporting children and adults with developmental and physical disabilities; supporting women, youth and children fleeing abuse; and providing support for people with mental health challenges and at-risk youth.



The Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) represents unionized workers in the community social services sector, and the Community Social Services Employers Association (CSSEA) represents over 200 community social services employers across the province.

