Today, our union issued 72-hours’ strike notice to the Public Service Agency (PSA). This notice covers the 33,000 members of the public service bargaining unit who work for direct government.
We will be in a legal strike position on Monday, Aug. 15 at 2:46 p.m. Keep an eye on your email for details on targeted sites to be picketed. A general message will be sent out on Monday morning. If your site is one of the targeted sites, you will be contacted by a picket captain over the weekend.
Earlier this week, the PSA invited the union back to the bargaining table. Exploratory discussions were held, and the bargaining committee unanimously decided a return to the table would not be fruitful at this time.
Your bargaining committee’s goal has always been to get a deal which provides appropriate cost of living protection for your wages. That is still our goal, and we are ready to return to the table when your employer demonstrates that they are able to meet your demands.
Essential services details
After months of negotiation our union has achieved an interim Essential Service Order from the BC Labour Relations Board.
This order was the final piece of the puzzle we needed to action the strike mandate that you gave us in June. If you are able to participate in job action according to this order, your union will contact you.
You can find answers to common questions about job action on our Strike FAQ. If you have additional questions, you can contact [email protected].
In solidarity,
Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee
Stephanie Smith, President
Paul Finch, Treasurer
Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President
Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1
Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5
Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6
Kayla Woodruff, Member at Large - Component 6
Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12
Matt Damario, Component 12
Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20
Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator
Lisa Lane, Support Staff
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
