This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you. 这 是一份重要通知。 请 考 虑请 人 为 您翻 译 。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ । ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰੋ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo





We are pleased to advise that bargaining will resume on June 27, to continue June 28 and June 29. Your Union will present the Employer with a counter proposal on June 27. As we have promised, the details of the proposal will be provided to the members after we table it on June 27. Member meetings will be scheduled to allow you to ask questions.



Members have asked if the Bargaining Committee's suspension from all committees responsible for bargaining or strike preparation will impact bargaining. The Bargaining Committee's suspension will have no impact on bargaining. They will continue to be able to attend negotiations meeting with your Employer. If they choose not to attend, bargaining will proceed without them. They will not be accepting or rejecting a tentative settlement, should one be tabled. That privilege will only be up to you - the members.



We have heard, disturbingly, that members of the Bargaining Committee seem to be continuing to attempt to divide the membership by holding meetings with select members or spreading groundless and destructive rumours about some of your coworkers. We are asking members who have been subject to this behaviour or witnessed these actions and behaviours to record details so these may be available in support of an investigation, should a complaint be filed. Please also be aware that your Employer has an obligation to provide a workplace free of harassment and bullying – see Clause 1.5 – Respectful Workplace for ways to report such incidents.



We need to stick together now more than ever. A divided membership almost always means that you will receive less in the way of improvements to your collective agreement than you would have with a solid and strong membership. That is true whether it is at the bargaining table or following a strike.





In solidarity,

Your Strike Coordinating Committee



