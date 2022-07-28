Friends,

A brief update to advise that your Employer has applied to HEABC for membership and that it hopes to receive a response this week. Once we know HEABC's response, we will be able to determine next steps and provide you with more information. Look for an additional update sometime next week or the week following.

In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP