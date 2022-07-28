BCGEU Members at Salvation Army Harbour Light Detox - Application to The Health Employers’ Association of BC (HEABC) & Renewal of the 2021-2022 Collective Agreement - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on August 03, 2022
Friends,
A brief update to advise that your Employer has applied to HEABC for membership and that it hopes to receive a response this week. Once we know HEABC's response, we will be able to determine next steps and provide you with more information. Look for an additional update sometime next week or the week following.
