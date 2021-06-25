Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 25, 2021

The bargaining committee would like to announce that members at Whitecliff have overwhelmingly voted in favour of job action. 98% of members voted to strike.
 
The message is clear: the settlement offered by Revera is not good enough and you are willing to fight for a fair agreement.
 
The Union will be reaching out to your employer to discuss next steps. We have not served notice of a strike, and you should continue to report to work as usual.
 
Please log into the Member’s Portal at members.bcgeu.ca to ensure BCGEU has your correct email address.  Having a personal email address on file is extremely important as we move towards job action.
 
In solidarity,
 
Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Chair
Bonny Swanson, Bargaining Committee Member
Sheila Matthen – Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here

 



