  2. BCGEU Members in Local 103 at Ministry of Attorney General - Steward Election Results - BCGEU

Published on December 10, 2020

Thank you to those who submitted their names as nominees for the Steward positions available in New Westminster Law Courts Area.

Please be advised that have the following members been acclaimed as your newest New Westminster Law Courts Stewards.

Peter Simone
Tommy Varga
Andrew Hogg

Should you have any questions regarding your Collective Agreement or should you require the support of a Steward, please contact the BCGEU local area office at area03@BCGEU.ca.

 

In Solidarity,

 

Edmund Quan - Local 103 Chairperson
Reagan Belan - Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

