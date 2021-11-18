BCGEU phones are out of service or have limited service

The phone system serving BCGEU offices around the province has been damaged by a power-related incident that occurred last night.

Other than the reception desk, phones at our headquarters – including our negotiations, advocacy, organizing, membership, travel, mail centre, and communications departments – are not operational at the moment.

Phone service at our area offices is functional, but limited.

We are working on a fix. In the meantime, please email us using the contact information found in this link:

https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact

We will update you again by 10 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 19.





UWU/MoveUP