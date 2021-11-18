Click here to find info on COVID-19

BCGEU phone outage - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 18, 2021

BCGEU phones are out of service or have limited service

The phone system serving BCGEU offices around the province has been damaged by a power-related incident that occurred last night.

Other than the reception desk, phones at our headquarters – including our negotiations, advocacy, organizing, membership, travel, mail centre, and communications departments – are not operational at the moment.

Phone service at our area offices is functional, but limited.

We are working on a fix. In the meantime, please email us using the contact information found in this link:

https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact

We will update you again by 10 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 19.



