BCGEU phones are out of service or have limited service
The phone system serving BCGEU offices around the province has been damaged by a power-related incident that occurred last night.
Other than the reception desk, phones at our headquarters – including our negotiations, advocacy, organizing, membership, travel, mail centre, and communications departments – are not operational at the moment.
Phone service at our area offices is functional, but limited.
We are working on a fix. In the meantime, please email us using the contact information found in this link:
https://www.bcgeu.ca/full_contact
We will update you again by 10 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 19.
