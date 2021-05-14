Stephanie Smith, BCGEU President and Andrea Duncan, Vice President of the Community Social Services component were appointed to B.C.'s Workforce Group and the Early Learning and Child Care Reference Group, respectively, as part of the provincial government's child care strategy.



The Workforce Group-which completed its work in April-was convened to ensure the needs of current and future workers are a central part of the government's work to advance the vision set out in the ChildCare BC strategy. This vision includes a shift to universal child care and the alignment of early care and learning within a single ministry. Smith will continue to be consulted as a stakeholder as the government develops the plan.



The Early Learning and Child Care Reference Group was formed by the Ministers of Children and Family Development and Education, and the Minister of State for Child Care, and included provincial leaders in child care and education. Its members offered viewpoints and advice related to integrating child care into the broader learning environment, and they informed decisions to be made by the provincial government in the coming months. A series of virtual meetings kicked off in March and continued throughout April.



"As the lead union in BC's childcare sector and a long-time advocate for an overhaul of the system, the BCGEU has a lot to contribute to this government's plans for child care," says BCGEU President Stephanie Smith. "I was really pleased to see government recognize the importance of our union by inviting Andrea and I to participate in these groups. We brought the voices of our union's 1,500 childcare members, including Early Childhood Educators and School Aged Educators who work in every area of the province to these groups. From this point forward we will continue to have a seat at the table as government acts on its commitment to create quality, affordable and accessible childcare that values childcare professionals."





UWU/MoveUP