BCGEU, Protrans BC to continue Canada Line talks - BCGEU

Published on February 01, 2021

BURNABY, COAST SALISH TERRITORIES - Members of the B.C. Government & Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) working for Protrans BC, operator of the Canada Line, are in a legal strike position as of 4 p.m. today. However, talks are scheduled into the evening and the union is holding off on job action while negotiations continue.
 
The current contract expired in December 2019 and contract talks started in February 2020. In November 2020 union members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action - that mandate would have expired on February 3rd.
 
The BCGEU represents about 180 workers at the Canada Line which is privately operated by Protrans BC Operations Ltd. and owned by the multinational SNC-Lavalin.

For more information please contact Bronwen Barnett, BCGEU Communications, at 604-719-4713 or Bronwen.barnett@bcgeu.ca
 
