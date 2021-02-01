Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU, Protrans BC to continue Canada Line talks - BCGEU
BCGEU, Protrans BC to continue Canada Line talks - BCGEU
Published on February 01, 2021
BURNABY, COAST SALISH TERRITORIES - Members of the B.C. Government & Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) working for Protrans BC, operator of the Canada Line, are in a legal strike position as of 4 p.m. today. However, talks are scheduled into the evening and the union is holding off on job action while negotiations continue.
The current contract expired in December 2019 and contract talks started in February 2020. In November 2020 union members voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action - that mandate would have expired on February 3rd.
The BCGEU represents about 180 workers at the Canada Line which is privately operated by Protrans BC Operations Ltd. and owned by the multinational SNC-Lavalin.