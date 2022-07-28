

Following seven months of negotiations and a historic job action lasting over two weeks, your bargaining committee has reached a tentative agreement with your employer – B.C.’s Public Service Agency (PSA). This agreement covers you and 33,000 other bargaining unit members working in direct government service.



The committee worked through the weekend on the details and have signed off on the agreement this afternoon. Highlights of the agreement will be sent to members in a bulletin tomorrow with full text of the tentative agreement available early next week, with member education sessions to come. Timelines and details for the ratification vote haven’t been confirmed yet. We will provide more details soon.



We would like to acknowledge and thank the Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) workers whose solidarity on the picket line was instrumental in pressuring your employer to invite us back to the bargaining table in late August—more than five weeks after talks broke down in July. We would also like to acknowledge and thank the workers across components who turned down a significant amount of overtime work (therefore money) to support our job action.



This tentative agreement is the result of almost a year of work by your bargaining committee and members of the bargaining unit. Last fall, we conducted the most extensive consultation for public service negotiations in BCGEU history. This included reviewing nearly 500 proposals from union locals, 5,800 bargaining survey results and polling results from over 5,000 members. Through these detailed preparations with you, we learned about your priorities for this round of bargaining. You told us that you wanted a contract that offered wage increases and wage protections that address rising costs and that recognized the critical importance of robust public services and the workers that provide them.



Here is what you need to know: In order to participate in the ratification process—to receive the ratification document via email, to participate in the meetings, to receive voting information—it is critical that your union has your contact information.



So please, log in to the member portal and make sure we have your personal contact information—personal email, home mailing address, personal cell phone number.



Click here to visit the BCGEU member portal to review and update your contact information. If you've forgotten your password, you can reset it here. If you know of any of your co-workers who are not receiving these updates from our union, please ask them to update their information also.



This will be your collective agreement, and ratification will be your opportunity to have your say!



In solidarity,



Your BCGEU Public Service Bargaining Committee



Stephanie Smith, President and Committee Chair

Paul Finch, Treasurer

Judy Phipps, Executive Vice President

Dean Purdy, Vice President - Component 1

Kusam Doal, Vice President - Component 5

Judy Fox-McGuire, Vice President - Component 6

Kayla Woodruff, Member at Large - Component 6

Maria Middlemiss, Vice President - Component 12

Matt Damario, Component 12

Robert Davis, Vice President - Component 20

Michael Eso, Secretary and Lead Negotiator

Lisa Lane, Support Staff



Download PDF of notice here









