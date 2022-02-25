Every individual has the right to contribute to the conversation on the BCGEU's social media channels. These conversations will be respectful of others' political affiliation, race, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, abilities, appearance, and occupation.
- Harassment will not be tolerated: Harassment is defined as comments which ridicule, humiliate, insult, or degrade another user on the basis of race (e.g. comments, slurs and jokes), place of origin, political belief, sex, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, physical or mental abilities. Sexual harassment of any kind (unwanted attention of a sexual nature such as remarks about appearance or personal life, graffiti or degrading pictures, physical contact or sexual demands) will also not be tolerated.
- Personal attacks on other participants on the page, fellow members and citizens, or on public figures are not tolerated. Personal attacks are defined as comments that use abusive remarks on or relating to one's person instead of debating that person's claims or comments.
- Hate speech is not tolerated. Hate speech is defined as comments that attack a person or group on the basis of attributes such as race, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, or occupation. Any post containing hate speech will be deleted without notice.
- Spamming is not tolerated. Spamming is defined as sending the same or similar message indiscriminately. Any spam posts will be deleted without notice.
- Misinformation (posts/comments that are clearly not factual) and off-topics comments of an inflammatory nature will be deleted without notice.
