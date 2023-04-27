Many of you will have heard about rallies planned across the country this week which look to further anti-trans hate speech.



The B.C General Employees' Union (BCGEU) vehemently condemns the upcoming wave of hate rallies slated to occur under the misleading banner of #1millionmarch4children on September 20.



These rallies represent an alarming assault on the 2SLGBTQI+ community. Our families, children, union members and the very fabric of an inclusive and equitable society are their targets – a unified labour movement is the strongest defense.



These events are just one facet of a broader, disturbing trend of attacks targeting transgender individuals and in particular trans youth. We don't want to give these hateful rallies more publicity than they are due, but we cannot stay silent.



With the rallies days away, BCGEU resolutely calls upon political leaders to denounce these hate rallies. Public declarations of support for trans youth will serve as a powerful counterforce against the destructive and unfounded narratives peddled by these rallies and a necessary shield for children and trans community members.



Many people are planning to counter-protest these events and our union members are encouraged to demonstrate strength in numbers by attending alongside individuals they know. It's up to all of us to stand shoulder to shoulder in unwavering solidarity and to vehemently oppose acts of hatred and discrimination.



The BCGEU stands in solidarity with trans workers and communities to ensure we safeguard the fundamental right to live in an environment where they feel safe, secure, dignified and protected!



If you need support, you can find resources available to you at: https://pride.bcgeu.ca/resources



In solidarity,



Stephanie Smith

BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP