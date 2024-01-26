As you will recall, last August our union announced that the employer agreed to a $10,000 per year Recruitment and Retention Incentive Payment for all Component 1 members. This payment was aimed at addressing the growing recruitment and retention challenges with respect to sheriffs, adult corrections officers and youth custody officers.

The retention pay was to be paid biannually, with the first installment of $5,000 being retroactively effective July 1, 2023. The employer paid the first installment on approximately September 15, 2023, just over a month after signing the MOA on August 2, 2023. The second $5000 payment was due 6 months later on January 1, 2024 and is still outstanding. This delay has significantly impacted the morale of Component 1 members who were counting on the timely receipt of this incentive, thus undermining the very purpose of the retention pay.

Because of this ongoing, unacceptable delay, our union will be filing a policy grievance to order the immediate payment of the retention pay to all eligible Component 1 members.

For details around the term of the agreement, eligibility and amount of the payment, read the Memorandum of Agreement here.

We will continue to update you on the progress of the grievance as events unfold.

In solidarity,

Dean Purdy, BCGEU Vice President Component 1





