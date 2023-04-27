Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to advise that all parties have now ratified the renewal agreement, making the official ratification date: November 22, 2023.



Thank you to our Bargaining Committee for a good well done and to all of our members for your strong support throughout the process.



In order to receive future updates from your Union, please ensure that the BCGEU has your personal email on file by signing up or updating your information here.



In Solidarity,



Richard Schaeffer, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Darryl Wong, Bargaining Committee Member

Kim Daniel, Bargaining Committee Member

Carla Reid, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP