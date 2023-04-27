Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to report we have reached a settlement we are unanimously recommending you vote YES to ratify the agreement. The Ratification Document can be found here.

You will receive voting credentials, from Simply Voting, on Thursday, November 9th at 9:00 am. at the email that the Union has on file for you. If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 4:00 pm on Wednesday, November 15th.







Your Bargaining Committee will be available to review the changes in the Ratification document and answer questions.

Please check with your co-workers to make sure they received this message. If your co-worker did not receive this invite, please share the link with them. This link is only provided to personal email addresses.

Remember - If you do not receive an email with your voting credentials you can request credentials by emailing [email protected]. The deadline to request credentials is 4:00 pm on Wednesday, November 15th.

In Solidarity,

Rick Schaeffer, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Darryl Wong, Bargaining Committee member

Kim Daniel, Bargaining Committee member

Carla Reid, Bargaining Committee member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations





Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of ratification document here



UWU/MoveUP