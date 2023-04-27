Voting by the membership is now completed and your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by 96.8%!



Additionally, the BCIT Board of Governors have ratified the agreement. The agreement must now be ratified by the Post-Secondary Employers' Association (PSEA) but we do not anticipate any delay to that process. You will be advised when there is an official ratification date by all parties.



Calculations of the retroactive payments will not begin until after the official ratification date, so please do not contact Payroll for an update. They have three bargaining units to manage retro payments for and they are working as fast as they can! We will keep you advised as they progress through this huge and additional work task.



In order to receive updates from your Union, please ensure that the BCGEU has your personal email on file by signing up or updating your information here.



In Solidarity,



Richard Schaeffer, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Darryl Wong, Bargaining Committee Member

Kim Daniel, Bargaining Committee Member

Carla Reid, Bargaining Committee Member

Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP