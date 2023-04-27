A tentative agreement has now been reached between the BCGEU and BCIT Faculty.

Details of the agreement will be provided to members in the next few days. A ratification meeting for our members to meet with the bargaining committee are planned for next week. An electronic ballot will follow the ratification meeting. A Zoom invitation to the ratification meetings will be sent out from the BCGEU. Please ensure that the BCGEU has your personal email on file by signing up or updating your information here.

Once the agreement has been ratified, we will be able to provide details around dates for retroactive payments to be made.

Your bargaining committee wishes to thank our members for their patience during the negotiations. This was a particularly demanding round of bargaining, but your committee firmly believes that we have reached the best agreement on the key issues our members identified.

In solidarity,

Steve Holding, Bargaining Committee Member

Erich Moeller, Bargaining Committee Member

Tamara Pongracz, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



