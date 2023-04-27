There will be a virtual ratification information meeting this week, to go over the Ratification Document and the proposed changes to your collective agreement.



Ratification Meeting Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 1st

Time: 12:00PM to 1:00PM

Link: To join the Zoom meeting, please speak to a member of the bargaining committee.



Voting will begin shortly after the meeting. We are pleased to announce electronic voting for this ratification vote. After the Ratification Meeting, you will receive an email with your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Wednesday, November 1st at 2:00 PM and close on November 6th at 5:00 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. If you experience problems voting, please reach out to [email protected] no later than noon on Thursday, November 2nd, to give enough time to troubleshoot.



If you know of a member who does not receive this bulletin, it is likely because we do not have their personal email address. You can create an online account and update your email address at https://members.bcgeu.ca/signup. Please forward this bulletin and tell them to contact [email protected] so voting credentials can be emailed to them in time to vote.



In solidarity,



Tamara Pongracz, Bargaining Committee Member

Erich Moeller, Bargaining Committee Member

Steve Holding, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of ratification document here





