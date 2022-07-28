Your bargaining committee has met with the employer for 10 bargaining sessions to date. We have made some progress on language and housekeeping proposals, and we expect to discuss more substantive and monetary proposals in January.

If you have any questions, please contact the bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Steve Holding, Bargaining Committee Member

Erich Moeller, Bargaining Committee Member

Tamara Pongracz, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations





Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP