Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. BCIT – Faculty Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

BCIT – Faculty Bargaining Update - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 10, 2022

Your bargaining committee has met with the employer for 10 bargaining sessions to date. We have made some progress on language and housekeeping proposals, and we expect to discuss more substantive and monetary proposals in January.

If you have any questions, please contact the bargaining committee.

 

In solidarity,

Steve Holding, Bargaining Committee Member
Erich Moeller, Bargaining Committee Member
Tamara Pongracz, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP