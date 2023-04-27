We are pleased to announce that your new Collective Agreement has been ratified, with 91.2% voting in favour. Thank you to all who took the time to attend our Information Session, ask questions and vote on your agreement. Year one wage increases, and related retroactive pay adjustments, are expected to follow soon; however, exact dates are unknown at this time.
Once the new Collective Agreement has been formatted and finalized, a copy will be available online.
If you have any remaining questions, please reach out to a member of your bargaining committee.
In solidarity,
Tamara Pongracz, Bargaining Committee Member
Erich Moeller, Bargaining Committee Member
Steve Holding, Bargaining Committee Member
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
