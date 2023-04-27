Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement!
Details of the agreement will be provided in the next few days. Plans are underway for virtual meetings so your Bargaining Committee can review the settlement with you, and you can ask any questions you might have. An electronic ballot will follow the ratification meetings.
Please ensure that the BCGEU has your personal email on file by signing up or updating your information here. A link for the virtual meetings and the ratification ballot will not be sent to work email addresses, so please ensure that you have provided your personal email address to the BCGEU.
Once the agreement has been ratified, we will be able to provide details around dates for retroactive payments to be made.
Your bargaining committee wishes to thank you for your patience during the negotiations. This was a particularly demanding round of bargaining, but your committee firmly believes that we have reached the best agreement on the key issues our members identified.
In Solidarity,
Richard Schaeffer, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Darryl Wong, Bargaining Committee Member
Kim Daniel, Bargaining Committee Member
Carla Reid, Bargaining Committee Member
Linsay Buss, Staff Representative - Negotiations
